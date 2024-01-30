Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Update

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,370,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 29,440,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 158,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,347,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,984,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,662,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

