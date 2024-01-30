Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Trading Down 1%

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.76. Approximately 6,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 9,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $67.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

