Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,276 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison accounts for approximately 0.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $37,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after buying an additional 643,675 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,598,000 after buying an additional 243,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,610. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.12 and its 200 day moving average is $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $204.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

