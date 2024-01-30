Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 26,425 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,077,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $109.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.