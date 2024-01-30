Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Community West Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Community West Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Community West Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

CWBC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,981. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $140.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community West Bancshares

In related news, Director William R. Peeples bought 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,884,073.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Stories

