Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Issues Earnings Results

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Commvault Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.07. 1,129,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -209.69 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $92.79.

In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the sale, the executive now owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the sale, the executive now owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock worth $1,401,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

