Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,500 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 967,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 127,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $569.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.60 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 370.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In related news, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 5,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $109,632.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,843.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Compass Diversified news, insider James Bottiglieri bought 5,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $109,632.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,843.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $91,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,012.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,132 and have sold 51,218 shares valued at $1,214,774. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Compass Diversified by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 21,508.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,690,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,845,000 after buying an additional 3,673,132 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading

