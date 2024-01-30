Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of CMDXF stock remained flat at $7.63 on Tuesday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

