Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.
Get Our Latest Report on CMDXF
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.