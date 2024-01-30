Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.06. 1,043 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
Concierge Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.
About Concierge Technologies
Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.
