Concordium Self Reported Market Cap Hits $49.35 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Concordium has a market cap of $49.35 million and $589,171.18 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Concordium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,831,805,651 coins and its circulating supply is 9,112,001,124 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Concordium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concordium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.