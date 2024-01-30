Conflux (CFX) Price Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $816.21 million and $85.23 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,894.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00158321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.97 or 0.00552451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00059712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00372508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00163401 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,966,000,509 coins and its circulating supply is 3,653,509,967 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,965,746,044.14 with 3,653,246,031.95 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.23223537 USD and is down -6.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $125,444,763.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.