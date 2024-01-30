Covenant Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,975.34 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. Covenant has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and $8,975.34 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covenant has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,528,876 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

