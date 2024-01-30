Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.52 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $164.83 million and approximately $32.05 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001218 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,642,104 coins and its circulating supply is 315,354,874 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

