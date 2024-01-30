Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 52,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $37.57.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile
