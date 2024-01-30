DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 1.4% Higher This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $1.90 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00128599 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00039409 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00022056 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008129 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

