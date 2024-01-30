Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Update

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 417,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Denka Price Performance

Shares of DENKF remained flat at $17.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Denka has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07.

About Denka

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

