dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $31.32 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.32 million and approximately $2,452.89 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00158321 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009240 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,613,002 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9877571 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $10.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.