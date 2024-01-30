DigiByte Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $127.92 million and $3.46 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,922.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00158336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.72 or 0.00551507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00059604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.00374213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00162839 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,795,696,012 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.