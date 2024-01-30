Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,373 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.92% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $51,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFAX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

