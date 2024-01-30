DIMO 1-Day Volume Reaches $978,169.01 (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001195 BTC on major exchanges. DIMO has a total market cap of $43.32 million and $978,169.01 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIMO has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 202,057,191.4447819 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.51174255 USD and is up 4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,500,187.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

