Dravo Bay LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Dravo Bay LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 18.7% of Dravo Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dravo Bay LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $25,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.19. 1,405,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.29.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

