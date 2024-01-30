Dravo Bay LLC Purchases 2,261 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Dravo Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,023,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

