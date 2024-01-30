E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in January

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,500 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 114.0 days.
E.On Price Performance
E.On stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 413. E.On has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.
E.On Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than E.On
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.