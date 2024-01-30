E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in January

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,500 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 114.0 days.

E.On Price Performance

E.On stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 413. E.On has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.