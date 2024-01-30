ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading Down 1.8%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 9,085,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 9,055,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.28.
ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.
