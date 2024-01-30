Efficient Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,421 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. 1,926,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,797. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

