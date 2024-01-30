Efficient Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 876,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $19,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 291,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:DFIS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. 202,992 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $723.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

