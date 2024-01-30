Efficient Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.45. 5,548,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807,682. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

