Efficient Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 810,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,875 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.65. 8,225,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,097,177. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

