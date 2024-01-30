Efficient Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,544,000 after acquiring an additional 167,107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,043,000 after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,093,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $225.54. The company had a trading volume of 302,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.55. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.63 and a 12-month high of $225.90.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

