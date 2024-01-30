Efficient Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,177 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 130,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 63,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.15. 2,341,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,091,902. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

