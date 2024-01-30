Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 11,531 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,703,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,906,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,109,000 after purchasing an additional 922,975 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,166 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

