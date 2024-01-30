Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 243,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.55. 2,420,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,711. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

