Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,922,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,078.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 71,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $108.16. 3,610,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,879. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

