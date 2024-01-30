Efficient Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,819 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $28,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 233,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 688,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,235. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

