eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Down 8.9% in January

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,300 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 465,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 251,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of EHTH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. 308,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,106. eHealth has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $195.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.85). eHealth had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in eHealth by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in eHealth by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in eHealth by 1,573.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

