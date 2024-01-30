Electroneum Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $43.21 million and approximately $871,080.46 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,964,441,752 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

