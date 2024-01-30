Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2024

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESIGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ESI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 777,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,782. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,100,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,437,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 836,663 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESI

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.