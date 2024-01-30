Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ESI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 777,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,782. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,100,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,437,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 836,663 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

