Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 236,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Encavis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENCVF remained flat at C$13.21 during trading on Tuesday. Encavis has a one year low of C$13.21 and a one year high of C$18.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.21.

Encavis Company Profile

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe and internationally. It operates through Solar Parks, PV Service, Wind farms, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 219 solar parks and 98 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

