EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514,669 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 416,048 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 3.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.43% of EOG Resources worth $318,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,845,000 after acquiring an additional 551,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after acquiring an additional 368,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,097. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.14 and its 200-day moving average is $124.82.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

