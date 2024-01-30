Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.800-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80 to $3.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Wedbush began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.11.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.30. 2,824,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,059. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.22%.

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

