Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $25.53 or 0.00059431 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.71 billion and $461.26 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,311,657 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

