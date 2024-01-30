Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Excellon Resources

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXNRF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,538. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources ( OTCMKTS:EXNRF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.