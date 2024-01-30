Findlay Park Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $81,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $194.18. 1,218,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,459. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.85. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $195.12.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

