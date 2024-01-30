Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $112.75 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,616 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $112,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.2% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 26.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $85.96. 4,276,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,125. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

View Our Latest Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.