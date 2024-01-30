Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $154.69 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for about 1.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in CDW were worth $154,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,504,000 after acquiring an additional 464,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,873,000 after acquiring an additional 412,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $230.22. 624,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,067. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $231.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

View Our Latest Report on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.