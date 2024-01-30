Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $187.43 Million Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,740 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises 2.0% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.56% of Ferguson worth $187,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FERG stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.86. The company had a trading volume of 664,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,122. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $194.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.55 and its 200 day moving average is $167.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

