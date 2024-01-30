Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $194.01 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102,833 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 2.1% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.30% of Sherwin-Williams worth $194,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,756,746,000 after buying an additional 211,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,131,647,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,334,000 after buying an additional 321,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.22.

NYSE SHW traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

