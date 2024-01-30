Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $246.18 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 306,385 shares during the period. TopBuild makes up about 2.6% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 3.08% of TopBuild worth $246,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.80. The company had a trading volume of 301,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $383.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.08.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

