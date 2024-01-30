Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $262.83 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,153,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 2.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $262,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,639,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,910,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after buying an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AJG traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.57. 1,073,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,571. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,156,608 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

