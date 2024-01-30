Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $62.98 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Canadian National Railway worth $62,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 147,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 79,291 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.02. 912,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,522. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $127.43.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

